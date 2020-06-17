TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Powers NBC Win

A re-airing of documentary 'Let it Fall' on ABC draws more viewers Tuesday than its first run in 2017 did.

America's Got Talent and World of Dance once again carried NBC to the top of Tuesday's ratings, as the network led all three hours of primetime among total viewers, adults 18-49 and other key demographics. ABC also got decent returns from a re-airing of John Ridley's documentary Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992, drawing a slightly larger audience than for its premiere in 2017.

America's Got Talent was steady in adults 18-49 with a 1.3 rating and averaged 8.44 million viewers, down a little from 8.7 million last week. It led primetime in both measures. World of Dance is currently at a 0.9 in the 18-49 demographic and 4.41 million viewers, both of which would be up over last week if they carry through to the finals.

Let It Fall, which documents the decade leading up to the Rodney King trial verdict in Los Angeles, averaged 2.64 million viewers and a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo for ABC. Its total audience was about 140,000 people higher than when it initially aired in April 2017. The Genetic Detective followed with 2.73 million viewers and a 0.4 in adults 18-49, even with a week ago.

The CW's Stargirl held steady in adults 18-49 with a 0.2, but it fell a bit in viewers to 933,000 (vs. 1.1 million last week). A stand-up comedy special featuring Marina Franklin drew 319,000 viewers at 9 p.m.

NBC easily topped the 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 1.1 rating. ABC finished second at 0.5, and CBS and Fox tied at 0.4. The CW averaged 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.