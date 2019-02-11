Gabrielle Union, Terry Crews, Julianne Hough Join 'America's Got Talent'

Union and Hough will replace Heidi Klum and Mel B on the judges' panel, and 'AGT: Champions' host Crews will take over the same duties on the flagship show.

America's Got Talent is shaking up its judges' table, adding Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough for the show's 14th season.

NBC's flagship summer series will also have a new host in Terry Crews.

Union (Bring It On, the upcoming series L.A.'s Finest) and singer-dancer-actress Hough (Grease Live, Dancing With the Stars) will replace Heidi Klum and Mel B on the judges' panel. Got Talent creator and executive producer Simon Cowell and judge Howie Mandel remain.

Crews, who currently hosts the spinoff America's Got Talent: The Champions in addition to starring on NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will take over AGT host duties from Tyra Banks.

"One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America's Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself," Meredith Ahr, president, alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment, said Monday in a statement. "The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike. As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm."

The change to the judges is AGT's first in three years, when Cowell joined the on-camera team of Klum, Mandel and Mel B, taking over for Howard Stern. Banks had hosted seasons 12 and 13 of the summer show.