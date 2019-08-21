TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Rises to 4-Week High

NBC cruises to victory in primetime Tuesday, leading all three hours in adults 18-49.

NBC coasted to a ratings victory in primetime Tuesday, as America's Got Talent posted its best 18-49 rating in a month and Bring the Funny put up steady numbers.

America's Got Talent drew a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, up from 1.4 a week ago and the show's best mark since July 23. Its 9.35 million total viewers were also far and away the most of the night, up from 9.1 million last week. Bring the Funny matched last week's 0.7 in adults 18-49 and improved by 13 percent in viewers with 3.89 million (versus 3.45 million last week).

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise came down slightly in adults 18-49 to 1.1, but its 4.1 million viewers are on par with last Tuesday's numbers. Both weekly installments of the show are currently running ahead of their 2018 averages.

The news was not as good for Fox's First Responders Live, which reached a season low in adults 18-49 (0.3) and drew its second-smallest total audience of 1.48 million viewers. The CW's Pandora ticked up to 0.2 in adults 18-49, while Mysteries Decoded held at 0.1.

NBC averaged a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday, finishing half a point ahead of second-place ABC (0.8). CBS earned a 0.4 with a slate of reruns, tying for third with Telemundo. Fox and Univision each averaged 0.3, and The CW posted a 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.