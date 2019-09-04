TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Rises, NBC Scores Easy Win

ABC's 'Bachelor in Paradise' slips to a season low in adults 18-49 on Tuesday.

NBC easily led Tuesday's broadcast ratings, topping all three hours of primetime among adults 18-49.

America's Got Talent led the night with a slight uptick from a week ago: The show's first semifinal round delivered a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.06 million viewers, up from 1.3 and 8.98 million last week. Comedy competition Bring the Funny was steady at 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 3.48 million viewers, and its demo rating tied the combined averages for reruns on ABC and CBS.

ABC's Bachelor in Paradise is currently at a season-low 1.0 among adults 18-49, off from 1.1 last week. It did, however, improve week to week in total viewers with 4.04 million (vs. 3.95 million).

Fox's First Responders Live improved a bit on last week's numbers, scoring a 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 1.53 million viewers. Pandora held steady at 0.1 and 515,000 viewers on The CW.

NBC averaged a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 in primetime, holding a 50 percent lead over second-place ABC (0.8). CBS drew a 0.4 with a night of reruns, and Fox came in at 0.3. The CW trailed with a 0.1.

