TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Hits Series Demo Low

The first live show of America's Got Talent's 15th season fell to a series low among adults 18-49 — but despite that, NBC still led primetime in the key ad demographic for the 16th consecutive Tuesday. The season finale of Stargirl on The CW, meanwhile, was fairly steady.

America's Got Talent recorded a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo, the first time a regular episode of the show has fallen below the 1.0 mark. Its 6.67 million viewers, however, were about 500,000 more than its last regular airing two weeks ago. World of Dance also declined in adults 18-49 to a 0.6, but its 3.89 million viewers are up a little week to week (pending adjustments in the final ratings).

Stargirl ended its first season on The CW with a 0.2 in adults 18-49 and 861,000 viewers, consistent with its same-day averages for much of the season. Tell Me a Story was steady as well with a 0.1 in the demo and 431,000 viewers.

ABC's What Would You Do was the only other original program on the broadcast networks Tuesday. It drew a 0.4 in the 18-49 demo and 2.04 million viewers.

NBC's 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 in primetime doubled its closest competition on the broadcast networks. CBS, Telemundo and Univision tied for second place at 0.4. ABC and Fox each averaged 0.3, and The CW earned a 0.1.

