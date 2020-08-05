TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Special Leads NBC Sweep

The CW's 'Stargirl' also improves Tuesday, a week ahead of its season finale.

A special celebrating 15 years of America's Got Talent helped NBC sweep primetime Tuesday — and drew almost as many viewers as a regular episode a week ago.

The CW's Stargirl also grew in total viewers a week ahead of its season finale, and a remembrance of John Lewis drew 3 million people to CBS.

The AGT 15th anniversary special led the broadcast networks in both adults 18-49 (0.8 rating) and total viewers (6.08 million). The latter figure is nearly equal to last week's 6.12 million viewers for the remotely filmed judges' cuts. At 10 p.m., World of Dance topped its hour in both the 18-49 demographic (0.7) and viewers (3.9 million).

Stargirl was steady in adults 18-49 with a 0.2 on The CW, but its 841,000 viewers were about 100,000 more than last week. Tell Me a Story was even with last week, drawing a 0.1 in the demo and 406,000 viewers.

The Oprah Winfrey-hosted John Lewis: Remembering a Hero posted a 0.3 in adults 18-49 along with its 3 million viewers on CBS, topping ABC's What Would You Do (0.3 in 18-49, 2.12 million viewers) in total audience at 10 p.m.

NBC averaged a 0.8 among adults 18-49 in primetime to lead the broadcast networks. CBS and Univision tied for second place at 0.4, just ahead of 0.3s for Fox and Telemundo. The CW drew a 0.1.

