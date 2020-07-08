TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Rerun Still Tops Demo

Despite airing a rerun, America's Got Talent still led the broadcast networks in the adults 18-49 demographic on Tuesday night, and NBC managed to keep its hold on the top of the network standings in the key ad demo. Univision tied for the top spot.

America's Got Talent averaged a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.37 million viewers with a repeat, drawing about half the audience it does for new episodes. A World of Dance rerun came in at 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 2.41 million viewers, also about half of what a new episode typically delivers.

Just two original programs aired on the English-language networks Tuesday. The season premiere of ABC's What Would You Do? drew a 0.4 in the demo and 2.89 million viewers. The CW's recently renewed Stargirl was even with last week, drawing a 0.2 in adults 18-49 and 981,000 viewers.

A rerun of NCIS on CBS finished first in total viewers in primetime with 5.48 million.

NBC and Univision tied for the primetime lead in adults 18-49, with each network averaging a 0.5 rating. ABC and CBS tied for second at 0.4. Fox and Telemundo also tied, at 0.3, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

