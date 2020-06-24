TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Carries NBC to No. 1

NBC is now 5-for-5 on Tuesdays since the beginning of the summer season.

NBC continued its Tuesday winning streak, as America's Got Talent and World of Dance finished first and second in both adults 18-49 and total viewers Tuesday. The network has topped every Tuesday of the summer season so far across the board, and its demographic streak extends back to late April (including one tie).

America's Got Talent averaged a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.62 million viewers, on par with last week's numbers. World of Dance is off slightly in adults 18-49 at 0.8 but up in viewers at 4.35 million, vs. 4.16 million a week ago. If the viewer number carries through to the finals, it will be the show's biggest total audience since the season premiere.

The handful of other originals on the English-language broadcast networks Tuesday were a mixed bag. Stargirl was steady for The CW with a 0.2 in adults 18-49 and about 960,000 viewers. A stand-up special with Louie Anderson is at 0.1 in the demo and 488,000 viewers, up from 309,000 for last week's special.

The Genetic Detective (0.3 in adults 18-49, 2.24 million viewers) was down from last week on ABC. CBS and Fox aired reruns all night.

NBC averaged a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, easily leading primetime and more than doubling the 0.5 for second-place Univision. CBS and Fox tied for third at 0.4. ABC and Telemundo each averaged 0.3, and The CW drew a 0.1.

