TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Steady, NBC Coasts to Win

America's Got Talent and World of Dance were both fairly steady on Tuesday as NBC swept all three hours of primetime on the broadcast networks. The two shows led their respective hours in total viewers, adults 18-49, adults 18-34 and adults 25-54.

America's Got Talent earned a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, even with last week, and averaged 8.61 million viewers over its two hours (with a substantial jump in both in the second hour). It was even in the demo and nearly on par with the 8.79 million viewers for last week's installment (and will likely get closer to the viewer total with adjustments in the final numbers).

World of Dance was also steady in adults 18-49 at 0.8 and is currently up week to week in viewers with 4.52 million (from 4.27 million), pending updates.

The CW's Stargirl climbed back above a million viewers after dipping slightly below that mark last week. It's at 1.11 million, along with a steady 0.2 in adults 18-49. A CBS News special, Justice for All With Gayle King, drew 3.23 million viewers and a 0.4 among adults 18-49. The Genetic Detective (2.71 million viewers, 0.4 in 18-49) slipped a little in viewers but was even in the demo.

NBC's 1.2 average among adults 18-49 more than doubled the closest competitor on the broadcast networks. Univision finished second at 0.5. ABC, CBS and Fox tied for third at 0.4. Telemundo averaged 0.3 and The CW 0.2.

