TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Scores Premiere Demo Low

The NBC show does top last year's premiere in total viewers, while The CW's 'Stargirl' holds well in its second week.

The premiere of America's Got Talent posted the smallest 18-49 rating for a season opener in the show's history on Tuesday — but it still dominated primetime, improving slightly in total viewers from a year ago and helping World of Dance score a solid debut. The CW's Stargirl also held up well in its second week.

America's Got Talent scored a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, which is down from 1.7 a year ago and is a premiere low for NBC's flagship summer series. Its 9.81 million viewers, however, is up a little bit over the 2019 debut (9.75 million), and that figure more than 4 million viewers ahead of the next most-watched show in primetime (an NCIS rerun on CBS with 5.66 million viewers).

World of Dance, meanwhile, debuted to a 1.0 in the 18-49 demographic and 5.15 million viewers, even in the demo with its third-season premiere (which aired in-season in February 2019) and up by about a million viewers. Tuesday's episode was the most-watched for the show since the second-season finale in September 2018.

Stargirl retained nearly all of the audience from its premiere last week (1.18 million vs. 1.22 million) and was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.3. Legends of Tomorrow (770,000 viewers, 0.2 in 18-49) was steady as well.

The premiere of ABC News series The Genetic Detective pulled in 3.21 million viewers and a 0.4 in the 18-49 demo. A Diane Sawyer news special at 9 p.m. drew about 2.6 million viewers and a 0.4 in the demo.

NBC's 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 easily led primetime. CBS and Univision tied for second at 0.5, just ahead of the 0.4 for ABC. Fox and Telemundo tied at 0.3, and The CW averaged 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.