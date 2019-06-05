TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Steady as NBC Cruises

The NBC summer flagship pulls off the rare feat of growing in total viewers in week two.

America's Got Talent was fairly steady in its second week following a low season premiere, and it also pulled off the somewhat rare trick of building on its debut's total audience.

The NBC summer flagship averaged 9.75 million viewers, up ever so slightly from 9.74 million in last week's fast nationals. Should that number hold in the finals, it will be only the second time in nine years AGT has grown its audience in week two. The show also scored a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, close to the 1.7 for its debut.

At 10 p.m. Songland posted a 1.0 in adults 18-49 and 4.74 million viewers, down from last week's series premiere (1.1, 5.51 million) but comfortably ahead of its competition in the hour in the 18-49 demo.

The finale of Masterchef Junior scored a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 3.06 million viewers for Fox, even with last week in the demo and up about 400,000 viewers.

Tuesday's only other original was CBS' Blood & Treasure, which was steady in adults 18-49 (0.5) and up a little in total viewers (4.35 million versus 4.23 million a week ago). ABC and The CW aired reruns throughout primetime.

NBC's 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 was double that of second-place Fox's 0.7. CBS and Telemundo came in at 0.5, ABC at 0.4, Univision at 0.3 and The CW at 0.1.

