TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Opens Much Lower

America's Got Talent opened its 14th season as Tuesday's No. 1 show on the broadcast networks by a sizable margin. It was also, however, down considerably from its premiere last year.

The NBC series scored a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.74 million viewers — that's down 32 percent in the 18-49 demographic and 20 percent in viewers from the 2018 premiere (2.5, 12.16 million). That was still well clear of everything else in primetime.

Following AGT, music competition series Songland debuted to a solid 1.2 in adults 18-49 and 5.85 million viewers, the best summer unscripted launch since June 2017.

Two hours of Masterchef Junior on Fox averaged 0.7 in the 18-49 demo and 2.63 million viewers. The first hour tied a season high at 0.8 before falling off some at 9 p.m.

The second episode of CBS' Blood & Treasure drew a 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 4.19 million viewers, down from 0.6 and 5.6 million last week (when it had the season finale of NCIS as a lead-in). The 100 was steady at 0.2 on The CW. ABC News' 1969 improved to 0.6 from 0.4 a week ago following an airing of The Lion King (0.9).

NBC easily led primetime with a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49. ABC came in second with a 0.8, followed by Fox, 0.7, and CBS, 0.6. Univision and Telemundo tied at 0.4, and The CW trailed at 0.2.

May 29, 9:15 a.m. This post initially stated Masterchef premiered on Fox Tuesday; it debuts Wednesday night.