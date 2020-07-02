TV Ratings: Univision Tops Demo Again, 'Game On' Rebounds

Spanish-language network Univision topped the broadcast ratings in the adults 18-49 demographic for the third straight week on Wednesday, while CBS' Game On snagged the top individual demo number in primetime.

Univision's novelas Te Doy La Vida, Amor Eterno and Como Tü No Hay Dos all scored 0.5 ratings among adults 18-49. The latter two topped the 9 and 10 o'clock hours in the key ad demographic. Univision has led the last three Wednesdays outright in primetime and tied for the top spot on June 10.

At CBS, Game On rebounded from last week's season lows to score a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 3.27 million viewers, ranking as the top show among the handful of originals on the broadcast networks. It was up from 0.4 in the demo and 2.94 million viewers last week.

Agents of SHIELD hit a season low in total viewers with 1.32 million on ABC, but it was up in adults 18-49 with a 0.3. The 100 (0.2 in 18-49, 690,000 viewers) bounced back some from last week's lows, while Bulletproof was steady at 0.1 and 372,000 viewers.

NBC's Chicago dramas once again went 1-2-3 in viewers, with Chicago Med's 3.7 million leading the way.

Univision's 0.5 average in adults 18-49 topped CBS, Fox and NBC, all of which tied for second at 0.4. ABC and Telemundo also tied at 0.3. The CW averaged 0.1.

