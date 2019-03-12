Amy Adams Signs First-Look Deal at HBO, Developing 'Poisonwood Bible' Limited Series

The 'Sharp Ojbects' star has also launched a production company and inked a first-look deal with the premium cable outlet.

Amy Adams is cementing her relationship with HBO.

The Sharp Objects star and executive producer and her manager, Stacy O'Neil, have launched production company Bond Group Entertainment and signed a first-look deal with the premium cable outlet. The first project under the agreement is a limited series adaptation of Barbara Kingsolver's novel The Poisonwood Bible.

Bond Group has also hired Starz executive Kathleen Clifford as vp TV development. During her time as director of original programming, she had a hand in developing that network's Vida, American Gods, Ash vs. Evil Dead and Now Apocalypse.

The Poisonwood Bible, published in 1998, tells the story of Orleanna Price, the wife of an evangelical missionary who takes her and their four daughters to the Belgian Congo in the midst of colonial upheaval in 1959. What follows is a suspenseful epic of tragic undoing and remarkable reconstruction in the interlocked fates of one family and a newly independent African nation.

Anya Epstein (The Affair, Homicide: Life on the Street) is attached to write the adaptation. She'll also executive produce with Adams, O'Neil and Kingsolver.

Adams, a six-time Oscar nominee, earned Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for Sharp Objects. Showrunner Marti Noxon recently said she and Gillian Flynn, who wrote the novel on which the series is based, have discussed ideas for a potential second season, but it's just conversation at this point.

The first-look deal with Adams and Bond Group comes soon after HBO parent WarnerMedia installed former NBC head Bob Greenblatt as chairman of the company's entertainment division (which includes HBO), with a mandate to increase output across the board. Since then HBO has signed overall deals with Insecure producer Amy Aniobi and Silicon Valley co-creator Mike Judge, the latter also including series orders for two new comedies.

Adams is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane Offer.