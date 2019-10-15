Amy Adams, Laura Dern to Produce HBO Drama

The project, in development at the premium cable outlet, is based on best-selling novel 'The Most Fun We Ever Had.'

Amy Adams and Laura Dern are headed back to HBO.

The Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies stars are among the executive producers of a drama series in development at the premium cable outlet based on the best-selling novel The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo.

The potential series is a multigenerational saga that spans half a century. The drama follows four sisters, each struggling to exist in the shadow of their parents' idyllic marriage and whose lives are complicated by the return of the son one of them gave up for adoption 15 years earlier.

The project comes from Adams and Stacy O'Neil's Bond Group Entertainment — which has a first-look deal at HBO — and Dern and Jayme Lemons' Jaywalker Pictures. All four will executive produce along with showrunner Anya Epstein (The Affair, In Treatment). Lombardo is adapting her novel and co-exec producing; Bond Group's Kate Clifford is co-producer.

Adams earned Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for Sharp Objects, which she also executive produced. She'll next be seen in feature films The Woman in the Window and Hillbilly Elegy. She is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane Offer.

Dern is coming off the second season of Big Little Lies; she won an Emmy and Golden Globe for her role in season one. Her upcoming films include Little Women and Marriage Story; she is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

WME and Sloane Offer also rep Bond Group; CAA reps Jaywalker Pictures. The Gotham Group’s Rich Green negotiated the deal on behalf of Ellen Levine and Alexa Stark at Trident Media Group.

The Most Fun We Ever Had joins a slate of upcoming and in-the-works projects at HBO that includes an adaptation of The Poisonwood Bible, with Adams among its EPs, Kate Winslet-led drama Mare of Easttown, Adam McKay's drama about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, Joss Whedon's The Nevers and J.J. Abrams' sci-fi drama Demimonde, among others.