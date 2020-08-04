Amy Adams to Star in Netflix Drama From 'Succession's' Adam McKay

Amy Adams is set to star in and executive produce a limited series at Netflix, reteaming with director Adam McKay on the project.

Adams, a six-time Oscar nominee, will play a lead role in Kings of America, which centers on the stories of three powerful women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the world's largest company: Walmart. Adams will also executive produce via her Bond Group Entertainment.

The green light for the limited series follows news that Netflix is in talks to acquire another Adams project, feature film The Woman in the Window, from Disney. It's also another potential prestige vehicle for the streamer, which for the first time outpaced HBO in total Emmy nominations when they were announced a week ago.

The drama represents a reunion for Adams and McKay, who most recently worked together on Vice — for which Adams earned a best supporting actress Oscar nod and McKay was nominated for best picture, director and original screenplay. The two first worked together on Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

Kings of America will tell the stories of a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive and a long-time Walmart saleswoman and preacher who fought against the retail giant in the biggest class-action lawsuit in U.S. history.

Journalist and author Jess Kimball Leslie (I Love My Computer Because My Friends Live in It) is the creator, writer and executive producer, and Diana Son (13 Reasons Why, Genius: Aretha) will exec produce and serve as showrunner. McKay is attached to direct the first episode and will also executive produce along with Betsy Koch of his Hyperobject Industries, Adams, Bond Group's Stacy O'Neil, and Brunson Green.

Adams is repped by Linden Entertainment, WME, Narrative and attorneys Jason Sloane and Harris Hartman.