Amy Poehler Bringing 'The Mother-in-Law' Thriller to NBC

Jessica Goldberg will pen the script for the thriller based on Sally Hepworth's best-seller.

Amy Poehler is expanding her relationship with NBC.

The Making It host and exec producer has set up thriller The Mother-in-Law at the network. Based on Sally Hepworth's novel of the same name, the drama landed at NBC with a sizable put-pilot commitment.

The Mother-in-Law is described as an unexpected thriller centered on a woman's complicated relationship with her husband's family that ends in death. A gripping mystery that explores motherhood, class, race and how dangerous family secrets can be.

Jessica Goldberg (The Path, Parenthood) will pen the script and exec produce alongside Poehler and her Paper Kite head of production Kate Arend. Author Hepworth is attached to exec produce alongside 3 Arts' Dave Becky. The potential series hails from Poehler's longtime home at Universal TV.

This is Poehler's latest producing vehicle for NBC, joining Fox's animated series Duncanville, Adult Swim's Three Busy Debras, last season's comedy I Feel Bad, Emmy-nominated Netflix series Russian Doll and the recently concluded Comedy Central hit Broad City and Hulu's Difficult People. Next up, she's teaming with Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) for an untitled Amazon comedy series. Her directorial debut, Wine Country, bowed earlier this year.