Amy Poehler Comedy Pilot 'Three Busy Debras' Ordered by Adult Swim

Adult Swim is partnering with Amy Poehler.

The network has ordered a pilot for Three Busy Debras, a new comedy from the actress and producer. The project is described as a new absurdist half-hour comedy that follows three disturbed housewives and their fellow residents of an affluent Connecticut suburb that exists outside of reality as we know it.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Sandy Honig (Isn’t It Romantic), who will also star in it. Mitra Jouhari (Miracle Workers) and Alyssa Stonoha also serve as exec producers along with director, Anna Dokoza (Baskets). Poehler and Kim Lessing complete the list of executive producers via Paper Kite Productions.

“Paper Kite is thrilled to help amplify the bold and bloody voices of the Three Busy Debras. We hope this show makes you feel strange in all the right ways,” said Poehler.

After starring in NBC's Parks and Recreation, Poeher has been a prolific TV producer. She currently has the comedy pilot I Feel Bad, with Aseem Batra, in contention at NBC. Last year, she nabbed a straight-to-series order for an untitled comedy starring Natasha Lyonne at Netflix. Her company also has a comedy set up at HBO with Bob's Burgers' John Roberts and had Carol Burnett starrer Household Name at ABC, which narrowly missed a series pickup.

Paper Kite is repped by WME and Becky at 3 Arts.