Amy Schumer Returns to TV With Hulu Series, First-Look Deal

Amy Schumer is returning to television.

The actress and comedian has inked a first-look deal with Hulu that includes her first new series since Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer.

Schumer will create, direct, write, exec produce and star in Love, Beth, a scripted comedy has been picked up straight to series with a 10-episode order at the Disney-owned streamer. Love, Beth represents the first project to stem from Schumer's new first-look deal. Schumer will star in the comedy, whose premise is being kept under wraps and details of which will be revealed in the coming weeks.



Inside Amy Schumer duo Kim Caramele (Schumer's younger sister) Kevin Kane will exec produce Love, Beth. The series hails from WME's in-house production company Endeavor Content, which will distribute the series internationally. The comedy is slated to launch in late 2020 on Hulu. Sources described Schumer's first-look deal as "healthy" and not the eye-popping nine-figure pacts that many top showrunners have been scoring of late. Instead, Schumer will own Love, Beth, and stands to first in line to profit from the show's success.

Love, Beth is Schumer's first scripted TV series regular role and first show since her Comedy Central sketch show that helped propel her to stardom. The Peabody- and Emmy-winning series was slated to return to the Viacom-owned cabler in 2027, but hasn't aired since season four wrapped its run in 2016.

Sources say Schumer still has a contract with Comedy Central for a fifth season. The cabler released Schumer to clear the way for her to do Love, Beth for Hulu and blessed the series. Had Love, Beth been a sketch comedy series akin to Inside Amy Schumer, Comedy Central likely would have blocked the project. Both Schumer and Comedy Central are on the same page when it comes to a potential fifth season of Inside Amy Schumer — if the writer, actress and comedian wants to do it and has creative ideas for it, the cable network will take it. But she is under no immediate pressure from Viacom to deliver the show. (Schumer indicated in a March interview with the New York Times that she wanted to do it.)

Since Inside Amy Schumer, the comedian has focused on other creative avenues with projects including features Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty, HBO's stand-up special Live at the Apollo (as well as a pair of Netflix specials), memoir The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo and her Broadway debut in Meteor Shower. She married chef Chris Fischer in 2018 and the couple welcomed their first child in March.

For Hulu, Love, Beth, marks a high-profile scripted comedy for the Disney-backed streamer whose roster also includes PEN15, Ramy, Shrill and theVeronica Mars revival.

Schumer is repped by WME, Maverick Management and Schreck Rose.