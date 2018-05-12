Amy Schumer Honors Moms and Plays a Conservative Actress in 'SNL' Hosting Gig

Comedian Amy Schumer made her return to NBC's Saturday Night Live this week for her second tenure as host, joined by musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

In light of Mother's Day, and a cold open dedicated to moms critiqing the Trump-centered show, Schumer continued the celebration when portraying Mother Knows Best game show host, Shelly McCalaster. Throughout the sketch, Schumer asked contestants trivia questions about their mothers, hoping to showcase loving relationships to honor the celebratory day. Things took a pecuilar turn when Mikey Day's Christoper seemed to showcase a rather intimate relationship with his mother (Kate McKinnon), leaving the rest of the candidates uncomfortable throughout their turns.

You could say that John Christopher and his mother are close. #SNL pic.twitter.com/dPnb9nyBvy — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 13, 2018

In another sketch, Schumer poked fun at the Hulu original series The Handmaid's Tale, where she, McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong starred in a Sex in the City spinoff the series, Handmaids in the City. Dressed in their signature bonnets and red robes, the women made quips about day-to-day lives in the dystopian Gilead, taking subtle jabs at the current climate. One handmaid mentioned that she was "Trump-atized," whereas the show was described as "so brutal" yet "more uplifting than the news."

Coming up this season on Handmaids in the City... #SNL pic.twitter.com/dTqlMEQ7yp — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 13, 2018

In another sketch, Schumer played a mother reciting the narrative of her son's birth to her child. Though her language was sweet, her flashbacks showed a horrifying and difficult birth and a strange-looking baby. "To all the moms in the world, thank you for making it look easy," a placard read at the end of the sketch.

Schumer also played a Southern guest on a cooking show who intended to provide "healthy" tips, but instead continuously incorporated unhealthy ingredients into her recipes. At one point, she dumped an entire pecan pie into a blender. "Now, we have to take a moment to acknowledge our friends who died from heart disease and diabetes," the hosts of the show said at the end of the bit and sang a song with an entire church choir.

Schumer then appeared as actress Amy Meriweather Sherman, who was described as "fiercely conservative" by her theatre director. "My favorite political party is the Republicans and my favorite book is Liar and How Obama Killed the Middle Class," Schumer told the morning news reporting live from their rehearsal. Before cutting her interview, Schumer's Sherman began shouting, "Lock her up!"

In her final sketch, Schumer appeared alongside McKinnon as they portrayed bart patrons who flirted by insulting each other. "Did it hurt when you fell from heaven and i'm assuming you landed on your face?" Schumer's Sue asked McKinnon. Though the pair continuously traded pick-up lines with each other, the comedians prepared to kiss by spraying hand sanitzer in their mouths and wearing face masks.

During her monologue, Schumer addressed her recent marriage, admitting that she was "never going to get a 'You up?' text again." The comedian also joked that she has been a bridemaid in six Long Island weddings before becoming a bride herself.