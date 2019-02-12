Amy Schumer Sets Second Netflix Comedy Special

'Growing' will be the comic's second stand-up special on the streamer, following 2017's 'Leather Special.'

Amy Schumer is headed back to Netflix.

The comedian will star in her second stand-up special for the streamer, Amy Schumer Growing, which is set for release March 19. Schumer announced the special Tuesday on her Instagram.

Growing will be Schumer's first special since her February 2018 marriage to chef Chris Fischer. The show will feature her riffing on marriage, pregnancy — Schumer announced in October that she and Fischer are expecting their first child — the joys of womanhood and, of course, sex.

Schumer filmed the special in December in Chicago, about a month after she had to cancel some tour dates when she was hospitalized with hyperemesis, a pregnancy complication characterized by extreme nausea.

Schumer is coming off the 2018 film I Feel Pretty. She also executive produces the Amy Schumer Presents series of stand-up specials for Comedy Central, which was also home to three seasons of her sketch show, Inside Amy Schumer.

The latter show is in a state of semipermanent limbo at the cabler. The show's fourth season concluded in June 2016 and was renewed for a fifth that month. Schumer insisted later that year the show wasn't canceled, but there's been no movement on it since then.