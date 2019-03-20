Amy Schumer Shares Pregnancy Experience: "It's Been Pretty Tough"

During her appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers,' the comedian also spoke about her husband's diagnosis of high-functioning autism and took a moment to raise awareness on the stigma in our society about seeking medical help.

Amid the recent release of her new Netflix stand-up special Growing, Amy Schumer made a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday night to discuss her pregnancy and latest comedic venture.

First up, the comedian arrived in a flowing dress that showed a large baby bump. "I have found pregnancy very easy, myself," Schumer joked as she settled in the interview seat. Later, the bump was revealed to be the work of NBC's wardrobe department.

Striking a serious note, Schumer shared with Meyers the real experience that she's had with pregnancy, "It's been pretty tough, I didn't know that pregnancies were such a bummer." She revealed that she's still suffering from hyperemesis, a pregnancy complication characterized by extreme nausea, and "threw up a few times on the way here." She added that she's lucky to have access to good health insurance.

When Meyers asked his guest whether she knows the sex of the baby, Schumer replied, "Whatever the baby identifies, as long as they don't identify as a DJ." The host went on to mention that Schumer has been in touch with his wife to talk about what to expect during pregnancy, and Schumer was quick to dive in for a story. "Your wife told me that pre-natal yoga really helps with the birth, so I immediately signed up for a c-section."

Continuing to be open about her experience, Schumer admitted that she purposefully didn't have a baby shower because "that seems like a nightmare for me." However, her sister did bake her a baby themed cake, with the face featured in the middle of two butt cheeks. "I ate it," Schumer admitted.

Meyers labeled Schumer's comedy as "very honest," noting that in the stand-up special, the comedian shares personal details about her life including that her husband, Chris Fischer, with whom she is expecting her child, is on the autism spectrum. Referencing his diagnosis as high-functioning autism, Schumer took a moment to raise awareness on the stigma in our society about seeking medical help. "The tools that we've been given have made his life so much better and I encourage people not to be afraid of the stigma." She added that her marriage to Fischer has improved since they received the tools to understand autism more clearly.

Schumer gave an example of the direct way that Fischer uses language, recalling a moment backstage when she asked him if her outfit was okay and he said, "Well, it's too late." Laughing, Schumer told Meyers, "He was right, it was too late."

During the special, Schumer also reflects on her arrest in October 2018 after being detained for protesting during Brett Kavanaugh's appointment to the Supreme Court.

Currently streaming on Netflix, Growing marks the comedian's second stand-up special for the streaming service. Schumer filmed the special in December in Chicago, less than a month after having to cancel tour dates when she was hospitalized with hyperemesis.