Amy Seimetz Inks Overall Deal With FX

She moves to the basic cable network after writing and directing two seasons of Starz's 'The Girlfriend Experience.'

FX has landed one of the key creatives behind Starz's The Girlfriend Experience.

Amy Seimetz, who co-created, co-wrote and directed two seasons of the anthology, has inked an overall deal with FX.

Under the pact, Seimetz will develop TV projects exclusively for FX Productions. Seimetz is a writer, director, producer and actress who previously collaborated with FX when she directed the "Helen" and "Champagne Papi" episodes of Emmy winner Atlanta.

She becomes the fifth member of the Atlanta family to score an overall deal with FXP, joining creator-star Donald Glover, exec producer Stephen Glover, director Hiro Murai and writer Stefani Robinson.

“Amy is an extremely talented multihyphenate artist and we are proud to have her join the family of outstanding writers, producers and directors working at FX productions,” said Eric Schrier, president of originals at FX and FXP. “Her passion for storytelling is evident in all of her work, and we look forward to developing new series that showcase her talent.”

Seimetz co-created and exec produced The Girlfriend Experience, based on the Steven Soderbergh feature of the same name. The series earned a Golden Globe nomination. Her directorial debut, Don't Shine, won a special jury prize at South by Southwest in 2012 and earned two Gotham Awards nominations.

On the acting side, her film credits include Upstream Color, for which she earned a Gotham Award nomination; Alien: Covenant; the upcoming Pet Sematary; and TV's Stranger Things, The Killing, Family Tree and season two of Epix's Get Shorty. She's repped by WME and One Entertainment.

Seimetz's deal comes during a growing war for talent as broadcast, cable and streaming outlets make a concerted push for ownership in a bid for eyeballs amid a landscape of 500-plus scripted originals.