'An Evening With Female Showrunners': Watch the Live Stream

More than 20 writer-producers gathered at Twitter to discuss the push for equality in writers' rooms, #MeToo and Time's Up movements and more.

More than 20 female showrunners are set to unite Wednesday night for a pair of panels designed to spotlight the industry's growing need for gender equality in the writers' room.

The event, called An Evening With Female Showrunners, was organized by Liz Hannah (The Post) in response to a planned "Night in the Writers' Room" event by another publication that originally had only one woman out of 12 showrunners set to participate in a pair of panels. That prompted a wave of backlash and prompted the outlet, which The Hollywood Reporter will not name here, to course correct their mistake.

Instead, Hannah teamed with Twitter and recruited scores of showrunners for two panels to discuss the importance of having inclusive writers' rooms as well as the impact the #MeToo and Time's Up movements have had on the industry as a whole.

Among those set to participate include: Aida Croal (Jessica Jones), Alex Cunningham (Dirty John), Alison Schapker (Scandal), Amy Berg (Counterpart), Beth Schwartz (Arrow), Corey Nickerson (Black-ish), Dee Harris-Lawrence (Unsolved, Shots Fired), Gabrielle Stanton (The Flash, Haven), Gloria Calderon Kellett (One Day at a Time), Keto Shimizu (Legends of Tomorrow), Laeta Kalogridis (Altered Carbon), Lauren Hissrich (The Defenders, Daredevil), Lauren Iungerich (On My Block, Awkward), Moria Walley-Beckett (Anne, Breaking Bad), Monica Breen (Agents of SHIELD, Midnight, Texas), Samantha Corbin-Miller (Conviction, ER), Sarah Watson (Parenthood, The Bold Type), Sera Gamble (Supernatural, You) and Veena Sud (Seven Seconds, The Killing). Additional writer-producers are expected to participate in Wednesday's discussions. Hannah serves as the night's host.

The first panel runs from 7-7:45 p.m. PT, with the second slated for 8-8:45 p.m. PT.

Watch the stream, below, and follow along with the hashtag #InclusionAndCocktails on Twitter.