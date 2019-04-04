Andre Holland to Star in Damien Chazelle's 'The Eddy' at Netflix

The 'Castle Rock' and 'Moonlight' actor will play the part-owner of a jazz club in the Paris-set series.

Castle Rock and Moonlight star Andre Holland has signed on to The Eddy, Damien Chazelle's long-developing Netflix series set in Paris.

The series from Endeavor Content has been in the works for almost two years; Netflix picked it up in September 2017. Set in contemporary Paris, The Eddy is a musical drama revolving around a club, its owner, the house band and the chaotic city around them. It will film in France with dialogue in French, English and Arabic.

Holland will play Elliot Udo, once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York but now the part-owner of a failing Paris jazz club who is hiding from everyone. He has an on-and-off relationship with his lead singer but is emotionally stunted. When his 15-year-old daughter shows up unexpectedly, he has to face his weakness and learn to grow up.

Chazelle, who's also working on a drama series for Apple TV, will executive produce The Eddy and direct the first two episodes. Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Channel 4's National Treasure) wrote six of the eight episodes and is also an exec producer, along with Glen Ballard — who wrote the band's songs — and Alan Poul (Six Feet Under, Tales of the City), who will also direct the final two episodes. Holland is a co-exec producer.

The Eddy is the second project for Holland at Netflix; he recently starred in Steven Soderbergh's film High Flying Bird for the streamer. Other credits include Selma, A Wrinkle in Time and Soderbergh's Cinemax series The Knick.