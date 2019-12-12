Andy Cohen Animated Series Set at Quibi

The series will serve as the next installment of the 'Watch What Happens Life' host's best-selling 'Diaries' books.

Andy Cohen is the latest big name to land a show at Quibi.

The short-form streaming platform has ordered six episodes of animated series The Andy Cohen Diaries, which will chronicle "iconic and untold moments" from the life of the Watch What Happens Live host and Real Housewives franchise executive producer.

The series is a follow-up to a pair of best-selling books from Cohen, The Andy Cohen Diaries and Superficial: More Adventures From the Andy Cohen Diaries. The two volumes documented three years in Cohen's life. The animated show will offer a new format for Cohen's tales of celebrity encounters, behind-the-scenes happenings on his shows and the ups and downs of being a first-time father.

"I'm so excited to start writing more adventures in my diaries, and animated, short installments represent the perfect format to bring these to life," said Cohen.

The Quibi series order comes on the heels of Bravo renewing Watch What Happens Live through 2021.

Cohen will executive produce The Andy Cohen Diaries (via his Most Talkative Productions) with Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley of animation studio ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman, Final Space). Cohen and ShadowMachine are both repped by CAA.

The Andy Cohen Diaries joins a slate of more than 50 original series in the works at Quibi, the mobile-centric streaming platform set to launch in April. Shows will roll out in eight- to 10-minute segments; the Jeffrey Katzenberg-founded service will charge users $5 monthly for a version with ads or $8 a month for ad-free viewing.

Quibi has also signed a host of A-listers to produce and star in shows, including Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, Lena Waithe, Ridley Scott, Antoine Fuqua, Kiefer Sutherland, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Feig, Jennifer Lopez, the Farrelly brothers and Chrissy Teigen.