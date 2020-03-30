Andy Cohen Returning to 'Watch What Happens Live' After Coronavirus Diagnosis: "Can’t Wait to Be Back"

The TV host — who revealed on March 20 that he tested positive for COVID-19 — will film the show himself from his downtown apartment in New York City with stars making appearances via video chat.

Andy Cohen is returning to hosting Bravo's Watch What Happens Live after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Though he tested positive for COVID-19 just 10 days ago, the host and executive producer tells The Hollywood Reporter that he is excited to get back in front of viewers. "Everyone is seeking out what feels 'normal' these days, and for me that means getting back to this show I love so much," he says. "I can’t wait to be back."

Cohen revealed via Instagram that his show is coming back Monday at 11 p.m. ET, while also sharing an update about his health.

"Happy to report I’m feeling better and am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo!" he wrote, adding, "THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!"

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen will be filmed by the TV host himself from his downtown apartment in New York City, with Bravo stars and more famous faces appearing alongside him via video chat.

NeNe Leakes, Lisa Rinna and Jerry O'Connell will appear on Monday night's show; Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor will be on Tuesday; John Mayer will be on Wednesday; and Thursday will feature Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards, Melissa and Joe Gorga.

Cohen joins a group of other late-night personalities who are continuing their shows from home as the world self-isolates during the coronavirus pandemic, including Samantha Bee, John Oliver and Jimmy Kimmel. He is also among a roster of notable names who have been diagnosed with the virus, such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba, among others.