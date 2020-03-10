Andy Garcia to Star Opposite Katey Sagal in ABC's Erin Brockovich Drama 'Rebel'

Andy Garcia is headed to ABC.

The actor has been cast opposite Katey Sagal in the Disney-owned broadcast network's Erin Brockovich drama pilot Rebel.

The role marks Garcia's second pilot casting in as many years as he was originally attached to star opposite Kenan Thompson in NBC's since-delayed comedy series The Kenan Show. That comedy, which is exec produced by Lorne Michaels and was picked up to series last May following its own pilot season journey, was pushed to the 2020-21 television season. It's unclear if Garcia will remain involved in that series, which is being retooled. Thompson was poised to film it last summer — before he returned to Saturday Night Live, where he remains the longest-tenured performer on the Michaels-created variety show.



As for Rebel, the drama is being overseen by Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff. Currently a frontrunner among ABC's drama pilot crop, it is inspired by the life of Brockovich today and revolves around Annie "Rebel" Bello (Sagal), a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She's a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

Garcia will play Julian Cruz, the lawyer for whom Rebel consults, although sometimes it seems like it’s the other way around. He is a powerful attorney; sexy, smart and down-to-earth and strong in all the best ways. He was widowed two years before and is still reeling from the loss. Frequently irritated by his most famous employee, Cruz is weary of being guilt-tripped by Rebel into taking on another demanding case. Garcia is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Vernoff is writing and exec producing alongside Davis Entertainment's John Davis and John Fox, her husband and Trip the Light producing partner Alexandre Schmitt, Brockovich and Andrew Stearn.

Garcia again fielded multiple broadcasts this pilot season. Should Rebel, like Kenan Show, move to series, it would mark his largest broadcast role ever.

Garcia counts HBO's My Dinner With Herve and Ballers and features including What About Love, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Passengers and Ghostbusters among his recent credits.

