Angela Bassett to Narrate Disney+ Docuseries 'The Imagineering Story' (Exclusive)

Angela Bassett is headed to Disney+.

The Black Panther star will narrate original documentary series The Imagineering Story for Disney's upcoming streaming service.

Created by director and producer Leslie Iwerks — whose grandfather, Ub Iwerks, co-created Mickey Mouse — the series will chronicle the 65-plus-year history of Walt Disney Imagineering, with exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage from Disney's parks around the world. Iwerks is poised to announce Bassett's involvement on Sunday at Disney's D23 Expo.

Bassett, who currently stars in Fox's 911 and HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, makes her return to Disney after starring as Chadwick Boseman's mother in the Marvel smash hit Black Panther. She next will appear in action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake, alongside Lena Headey, Karen Gillan and Michelle Yeoh.

The Imagineering Story is one of a rapidly growing roster of originals set to be part of Disney's forthcoming streaming service. The platform, launching Nov. 12, will include new Marvel and Star Wars content as well as Disney's and Pixar's massive animated feature library, among others. The docuseries will be available when the series launches in November, joining Star Wars drama The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical and feature Lady and the Tramp in the first wave of original content for the streamer.

Additional announcements about Disney+ series and movies are expected to come Friday during the streamer's portion of the D23 expo.