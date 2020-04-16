'Angelyne' Unveils First Look at Peacock Series About the L.A. Billboard Icon

Peacock on Wednesday night released the first trailer for its upcoming series Angelyne, which stars Emmy Rossum as the real-life Los Angeles billboard icon who revolutionized the concept of "famous for being famous" in a pre-Paris Hilton and -Kim Kardashian world.

In the clip, Rossum's Angelyne is asked why she wants to plaster herself on billboards around L.A., to which she responds, "Why not? Nobody's ever done it. Why not start now?"

Later, she's asked, "Exactly what are you famous for?" She answers matter-of-factly, "I'm famous for being on billboards."

The streamer's eight-episode Angelyne is based on an investigative 2017 Hollywood Reporter feature by Gary Baum that revealed Angelyne's real name (Renee Goldberg) and backstory. The series — which was partly filmed in THR's Wilshire Boulevard offices — will delve into the makings of the self-proclaimed queen of the universe: fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs and more.

"I'm a bright pink light here to inspire joy," Rossum's Angelyne says in the first look, explaining her mysterious persona and later adding, "You want to grab people's attention? You have to tease."

The trailer comes months after Angelyne herself became part of the series' producing team. In February, she signed on as an executive producer alongside Rossum. "So excited to be able to share that the embodiment of LA itself, the original Queen of the Universe, is the executive producer of our show!" Rossum wrote on Instagram at the time, posing in front of a pink Corvette with Angelyne, whom she called her "Hollywood fairy godmother."

The Universal Content Productions series also stars Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Jefferson Hall, Charlie Rowe, Lukas Gage, Michael Angarano and Molly Ephraim.

Peacock, Comcast's forthcoming SVOD platform, is set to launch April 15 for Comcast Xfinity subscribers and July 15 for the general public. Angelyne is one of 15 original scripted series in the works for the service, which will also feature library content including The Office, six shows from Dick Wolf's Law & Order and Chicago franchises, Cheers and Friday Night Lights, among others.

Angelyne, which has temporarily halted production due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, is set to premiere later this year on Peacock. Watch the trailer below.