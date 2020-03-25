'Angry Birds' Animated Series a Go at Netflix

The streamer has picked up 32 episodes of 'Summer Madness' for a 2021 debut.

Angry Birds are flying to Netflix.

The streaming giant on Wednesday handed out a series order for 40, 11-minute episodes of Angry Birds: Summer Madness, an animated comedy inspired by the popular mobile game.

The new series reimagines the popular franchise as tween birds at summer camp under the questionable guidance of their eagle counselor. The series will debut in 2021.



The series is being produced by production company CAKE — the indie company focused on kids and family properties — and Angry Birds creators Rovio. The shortform animated series marks the latest collaboration in a long-term partnership between CAKE and Rovio.

"Angry Birds animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy. After more than a decade in hit games, blockbuster movies and licensed products, this is the Angry Birds' first foray into a longform series. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with CAKE and can't wait to unveil the world of Angry Birds: Summer Madness to viewers on Netflix," said Rovio CEO Ville Heijari.

In addition to a beloved game, the Angry Birds franchise has become a global phenomenon with two feature films and other consumer products.

"Angry Birds have been a true phenomenon for kids around the world and we’re excited to bring them home to the nest at Netflix where they will be angrier and bird-ier than ever," said Curtis Lelash, director of original animated series at Netflix.

Angry Birds becomes the latest kids-focused animated series at Netflix and joins its take on Jeff Smith's award-winning Bone, Green Eggs and Ham, Boss Baby and the live-action Baby-Sitters Club, with the streamer also having secured the rights to Roald Dahl's library in what sources note was a nine-figure deal.

Animated comedies, including Solar Opposites, are the few series that remain in production amid the industry's widespread production shutdown due to the global coronavirus crisis.