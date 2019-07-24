'Animal Kingdom' Renewed for Fifth Season on TNT

The crime drama has been fairly stable in ratings at a time when most shows on ad-supported networks have fallen off.

TNT plans to keep exploring Animal Kingdom.

The WarnerMedia-owned cable network has renewed the crime drama for a fifth season, putting it among just a handful of TNT originals that have run five seasons or more. The series will wrap its fourth season in early August; an episode count and return date for season five haven't been determined yet.

Linear ratings for the show have slipped a little bit vs. Animal Kingdom's third season — which was its most-watched to date — but it still draws a solid 1.19 million viewers for initial airings. Across all platforms, it is averaging 5.5 million viewers per episode, and it ranks as a top 10 among cable drama among adults 18-49 in Nielsen's live plus seven-day ratings.

Animal Kingdom, based on the 2010 Australian movie of the same name, stars Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of a family of criminals in Oceanside, California. Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole and Sohvi Rodriguez also star, and former Bones lead Emily Deschanel joined the cast in a recurring role in season four.

The series comes from John Wells Productions and Warner Horizon Scripted Television; it was developed by Jonathan Lisco. Wells and Eliza Clark executive produce, along with the film's writer-director, David Michod, and producer, Liz Watts.

The additional season of Animal Kingdom will also provide that much more content for WarnerMedia's streaming platform HBO Max, which will feature programing from all of the conglomerate's entertainment properties when it launches in 2020.