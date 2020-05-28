Animal Planet to Spotlight Irwin Family's "Life in Lockdown" (Exclusive)

Newlyweds Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin at Australia Zoo in Queensland during the pandemic

The Irwin family is opening up about their lives amid lockdown.

Animal Planet has set a special episode of Crikey! It's the Irwins that will feature Terri, Bindi, Chandler and Robert as they provide a personal look at their work and new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic while taking care of the 1,200 animals they have dedicated their lives to at Australia Zoo during the zoo's temporary closure.

Additionally, Animal Planet has greenlit season three of the series Crikey! It’s the Irwins, which will premiere later this year.

Meanwhile, Bindi and Chandler, who started their lives as husband and wife in mandatory shutdown in March, spend their honeymoon with Terri and Robert as the family creates emergency management plans to ensure the Australia Zoo animals remain healthy and properly taken care of during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And even though they’re in home-quarantine, the Irwins are staying busy as they overcome unexpected obstacles while running both Australia Zoo and Australia Zoo wildlife hospital, one of the world's largest and busiest purpose-built wildlife hospitals that gives injured wildlife a second chance.

Crikey! It's the Irwins: Life in Lockdown will premiere at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 27.

Crikey! It's the Irwins, which premiered in 2018, follows the Irwin family as they continue Steve Irwin's mission to bring people closer to animals and inspire them to become Wildlife Warriors who work together to protect and preserve our environment and its wildlife.

The first two seasons of can be seen in the U.S. on the Animal Planet GO app.

The special is produced for Animal Planet by Eureka where Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Wes Dening, Rikkie Proost and Rod Parker serve as executive producers. For Animal Planet, Erin Wanner is executive producer with Sarah Russell as supervising producer.