Animal Planet Greenlights New Series 'Extinct or Alive' (Exclusive)

Animal Planet has ordered a new series that asks whether animals thought to be extinct really are extinct.

Extinct or Alive, debuting June 10, posits that the methods used to declare a species extinct are not as foolproof as people might assume. From eyewitness accounts to last known photographs, there is evidence that suggests some of these creatures are still very much alive in the wild. The show follows wildlife adventurer and biologist Forrest Galante as he explores the real stories behind animals thought to be gone forever and tries to prove their existence so he can protect them and help them thrive again.

The season kicks off with what Animal Planet is calling a "must-see two-hour season premiere," in which Galante explores the jungles of Zanzibar in search of the Zanzibar Leopard, an animal thought to be extinct for more than 25 years. On what is being called "a history-making expedition," Galante reveals species that have never before been filmed and captures evidence that leads to "an unforgettable conclusion."

Throughout the season, Galante also will travel to Taiwan to hunt for the Formosan Clouded Leopard, the frozen tundra of Newfoundland for the Newfoundland White Wolf and to the island of Madagascar to look for traces of the giant Pachylemur. He'll talk to locals, some of whom claim to have seen these animals, in his search.

Extinct or Alive premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 10. Additionally, a sneak peek episode will during at 10 p.m. Sunday, June 3, during Monster Week.

The series is produced for Animal Planet by Hot Snakes Media. Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista and Patrick DeLuca are executive producers for Hot Snakes, while Keith Hoffman is executive producer and Sarah Russell is producer for Animal Planet.

