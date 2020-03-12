Farm Animal-Rescue Series 'Saved by the Barn' Greenlighted at Animal Planet (Exclusive)

The show will a former tech employee who gave up his six-figure job to transform his family farm into a sanctuary for rescued farm animals.

Animal Planet is spotlighting a former tech employee who gave up his six-figure job to transform his family farm into a sanctuary for rescued farm animals.

Saved by the Barn will follow Dan McKernan, who relocated from Austin, Texas, to take over his family’s 140-year-old farm in Michigan and transform it into the "Barn Sanctuary," a place for farm animals that have experienced abuse, neglect and more.

The show follows Dan and his family as they learn the ropes of their new life on the farm and give the barnyard animals a second chance at life. It also documents his travels across the country to rescue barn animals, including a set of roosters from Chicago who were forced to fight each other; Charlie, a blind goat; two ducklings who undergo special water therapy; and Lola, a goat who needs prosthetics for her back hooves.

The premiere episode finds Dan preparing the opening of the new pasture after an arduous winter in Michigan. Among the animals who'll be spotlighted is the farm's latest rescue, a sheep named Ginger, who needs surgery on her front legs after a birth defect has left her unable to walk.

The show will premiere at 10 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Episodes also will be available via the Animal Planet GO App.

Saved by the Barn is produced for Animal Planet by High Noon Entertainment, an ITV America company, which is part of ITV Studios. For High Noon Entertainment, Scott Feeley and Corinna Robbins are executive producers. For Animal Planet, Dawn Sinsel is executive producer and Pat Dempsey is supervising producer.