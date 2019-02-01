Animal Planet Orders Series Set Behind the Scenes of the Georgia Aquarium (Exclusive)

Animal Planet is taking viewers behind the scenes of the Georgia Aquarium.

The network has greenlighted a new show tentatively titled The Aquarium from Left/Right, a part of Red Arrow Entertainment Group, which is behind Animal Planet's The Zoo, and Copper Pot Pictures.

The Georgia Aquarium, which plays a crucial role in aquatic conservation throughout the world, allows Animal Planet's cameras "unprecedented access to the inner-workings of the Western Hemisphere's largest aquarium."

The series, which premieres later this year, will document aquatic animals there and the people who care for them. Specifically, it will focus on the care given to thousands of aquatic animals, the bond between animals and the staff and the stories about the animals who call the 10 million gallons of water at the aquarium home. These include rescued Southern sea otters, endangered African penguins, rescued California sea lions, whale sharks and manta rays.

The series also follows the day-to-day activities of the aquarium's biologists, researchers and trainers and reveals the mechanics of the aquarium, including 70 miles of piping, monitored by on-site 24-hour-a-day support technicians; the hourly filtering of all 10 million gallons of fresh and salt water; and the specialized exhibit lighting designed to simulate natural day and night cycles for a variety of species.

The series also documents Georgia Aquarium's ongoing efforts to protect aquatic species in nature.

"The Georgia Aquarium is home to an incredible array of animals and aquatic creatures and is also dedicated to many global conservation initiatives. We are delighted to be partnering with the team at the aquarium to bring viewers up-close to a wide range of unusual and very special animals in this all-access series," said Susanna Dinnage, global president of Animal Planet.

Added Jessica Fontana, director of communications at Georgia Aquarium: "For years, Animal Planet has been bringing their audiences closer to some of the globe's most interesting animals and fostering a connection to our natural world — which is exactly what Georgia Aquarium aims to do every day. Animal Planet is the perfect home for this new, aquarium-focused series because we share the same mission to inspire and educate about not just aquatic animals, but the environments they inhabit. We are so proud to be a part of this series and cannot wait to show all of the hard work and dedication that goes not only into caring for thousands of animals, but also the animals in the ocean that desperately need our help."