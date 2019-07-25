'Amanda to the Rescue' Gets Second Season on Animal Planet (Exclusive)

Amanda Giese will continue her mission of rescuing unwanted canines when Animal Planet's Amanda to the Rescue returns in the fall.



Animal Planet has greenlit the award-winning series — which follows Giese across the country as she provides support for all canines in need, especially those with major medical issues — for a second season.

In the first season, Giese, her children and her dogs came to the rescue for dogs from across the country, from California during its series of wildfires to Hawaii after the volcanic eruption of Kilauea.

Though saving dogs in peril will continue to be the main focus of the show's second season, Giese and her crew will get some help in a special crossover episode.

In New Orleans hoping to save a dog suffering from traumatic leg injury, Giese and her team will work with Tia Torres, host of Pit Bulls & Parolees.

"It was surreal connecting with Tia," Giese said in a statement. "We both understand this world of animal welfare and we are doing all we can to raise awareness about animal rescue while simultaneously educating the public."

Indigo Films will produce the second season of Amanda to the Rescue for Animal Planet. The reality TV series has received a number of honors, including the 2019 Humane Society's Genesis Award for outstanding reality series and a nomination for the 2019 Critics Choice Real TV Award for best animal/nature show.

"If we can teach the next generation how to properly care for animals and eliminate pet overpopulation, neglect and abuse, then my job is done," Giese said.

Watch a preview below.