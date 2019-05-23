Anna Kendrick to Star in Paul Feig Anthology Comedy for WarnerMedia Streaming Service

Add Anna Kendrick to the list of big-screen stars heading to television.

The Pitch Perfect favorite will reteam with A Simple Favor's Paul Feig for a scripted comedic anthology series called Love Life that will be among the first originals on WarnerMedia's forthcoming streaming platform.

The 10-episode, straight-to-series comedy — which has been in the works for months — hails from Lionsgate Television, whose parent company announced the news Thursday during its earnings call.

Love Life follows the journey from first love to last love and how the people we're with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. Each season will follow a different protagonist's quest for love with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships.

Kendrick will star in the first season and executive produce alongside creator Sam Boyd (In a Relationship), who will also direct the pilot. The series is produced by Feig's Feigco Entertainment banner and stems from the writer-producer-director's first-look deal with Lionsgate TV. Feigco's Jessie Henderson will also exec produce alongside Bridget Bedard and co-EP Dan Magnante.

Love Life will be Kendrick's TV series regular debut after the Oscar nominee (Up in the Air) previously turned down several TV offers over the past few years.

WarnerMedia's streaming service is poised to launch in the fourth quarter. The platform, overseen by Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly, will feature HBO and library content from across the WarnerMedia platform (like TNT, TBS and TruTV, among others). Originals will debut in 2020. (A date for Love Life has not yet been determined.)

Love Life joins the animated Gremlins prequel series as programming set to be included on the platform. Details of the service, including its formal launch date, pricing plans, etc., have not yet been revealed.

For its part, Lionsgate TV has a growing roster of originals that, in addition to Love Life, includes the upcoming final season of Netflix's Orange Is the New Black, NBC's newly ordered Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Netflix's Dear White People and OWN's Greenleaf.