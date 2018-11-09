Anna Paquin Joins 'The Affair's' Time-Jumping Final Season

The former 'True Blood' star and Oscar winner will play the adult daughter of Joshua Jackson and Ruth Wilson's characters in a future timeline.

Oscar winner Anna Paquin has joined the final season of The Affair at Showtime, playing a key role in a flash-forward storyline.

The former True Blood star will play Joanie Lockhart, the now-adult daughter of Cole (Joshua Jackson) and Alison (Ruth Wilson). Paquin's storyline will be set in the future, as Joanie returns to a climate change-ravaged Montauk to figure out what happened to her mother.

The series will also continue its present-day story in the aftermath of the season four finale and find the characters coming to terms with the consequences of their choices — with the realization that if they want to change their futures, they first have to confront their pasts.

Dominic West, Maura Tierney, Julia Goldani Telles, Jadon Sand and Sanaa Lathan are set to return as regulars in season five. Notably not mentioned is Jackson; sources tell The Hollywood Reporter his level of involvement is still being determined.

Guest stars Emily Browning, Omar Metwally, Russell Hornsby, John Doman, Kathleen Chalfant, Max Fowler, Abigail Dylan Harrison and Jake Siciliano will all reprise their roles.

Paquin is coming off crime drama Bellevue, which she also executive produced and which aired on WGN America earlier this year. She also stars in Martin Scorsese's film The Irishman, due for release in 2019.

Season five of The Affair is currently in production and will air on Showtime in 2019.