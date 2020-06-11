Anna Paquin's 'Flack' Revived at Amazon

The dramedy was canceled at Pop TV in March, just before its second season was set to air.

Canceled Pop TV series Flack has a new lease on life thanks to Amazon.

The dramedy starring Anna Paquin was canceled in March — just a week before its second season was set to premiere — as part of a shift in strategy at Pop's parent company, ViacomCBS, which wants to own more of the programming it airs. The critically acclaimed Florida Girls and comedy Best Intentions, which had yet to air, were also shut down in March.

Amazon will have rights to the two existing seasons in the United States and Canada. The streamer hasn't set a premiere date yet.

More to come.