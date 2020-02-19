9:15am PT by Lesley Goldberg
Annaleigh Ashford to Star in Chuck Lorre's CBS Comedy 'B Positive'
Chuck Lorre has found his new leading lady.
The Young Sheldon, Mom and The Kominsky Method writer-producer has tapped Annaleigh Ashford to star in one of his two CBS comedy pilots, B Positive.
The multicamera comedy revolves around Drew, a newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor and, when at the end of his rope, runs into Gina, a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.
Ashford will star as Gina, the working-class woman who is larger than life in every sense — most importantly, her heart. She lives in her mother’s basement, drives a senior citizen van for a living, and makes rash decisions – including giving Drew her kidney.
Marco Pennette (who works with Lorre and CBS on comedy Mom) will pen the script and exec produce alongside Lorre. B Positive hails from Warner Bros. TV, where Lorre's company is under a rich overall deal. B Positive is one of two multicamera pilots Lorre has in the works this season, joining United States of Al.
Masters of Sex alum Ashford will film B Positive concurrently with Ryan Murphy's FX anthology American Crime Story: Impeachment, where she will star opposite Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson and play Paula Jones. Once wrapping B Positive and Impeachment, the Tony winner will segue to the London production of Sunday in the Park With George, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. Her credits include American Crime Story: Versace. She's repped by ICM Partners, Beth Rosner Management and Schreck Rose.
