Annaleigh Ashford to Star in Chuck Lorre's CBS Comedy 'B Positive'

Chuck Lorre has found his new leading lady.

The Young Sheldon, Mom and The Kominsky Method writer-producer has tapped Annaleigh Ashford to star in one of his two CBS comedy pilots, B Positive.

The multicamera comedy revolves around Drew, a newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor and, when at the end of his rope, runs into Gina, a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

Ashford will star as Gina, the working-class woman who is larger than life in every sense — most importantly, her heart. She lives in her mother’s basement, drives a senior citizen van for a living, and makes rash decisions – including giving Drew her kidney.

Masters of Sex alum Ashford will film B Positive concurrently with Ryan Murphy's FX anthology American Crime Story: Impeachment, where she will star opposite Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson and play Paula Jones. Once wrapping B Positive and Impeachment, the Tony winner will segue to the London production of Sunday in the Park With George, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. Her credits include American Crime Story: Versace. She's repped by ICM Partners, Beth Rosner Management and Schreck Rose.

Keep track of all of this season's pilot orders, castings and eventual series orders with THR's handy guide.