'Anne With an E' to End With Season 3 on Netflix

The adaptation of 'Anne of Green Gables' has already finished airing on the CBC in Canada.

The third season of Anne With an E will be its last.

Netflix said Monday that the Canadian drama based on Anne of Green Gables will conclude with its forthcoming 10-episode season, which debuts Jan. 3 on the streamer. The third-season finale aired Sunday on Canadian public broadcaster CBC.

Creator and executive producer Moira Walley-Beckett confirmed the news via Instagram, writing, "I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons."

The CBC and Netflix said in a joint statement, "We’ve been thrilled to bring the quintessentially Canadian story of Anne With an E to viewers around the world. We’re thankful to producers Moira Walley-Beckett and Miranda de Pencier and to the talented cast and crew for their incredible work in sharing Anne’s story with a new generation. We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne’s journey."

The CBC had first-run rights to the series, based on Lucy Maud Montgomery's 1908 novel. It aired the show a few months before Netflix, which has streaming rights to the rest of the world outside Canada.

Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad) and de Pencier executive produce Anne With an E along with Elizabeth Bradley, Alex Sapot, Sally Catto, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen and Ken Girotti. Amybeth McNulty plays the title character; the cast also includes Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson, Dalila Bela, Lucas Jade Zumann, Aymeric Jett Montaz, Corrine Koslo, Dalmar Abuzeid and Cory Gruter-Andrew.

Anne With an E is the latest three-and-out show for Netflix, continuing a trend where shows stop after two or three seasons on the streaming giant. Other recent series that finished after three seasons (or less) include One Day at a Time (since revived by Pop TV), The OA, Trinkets (whose second and final season has yet to receive a premiere date), She's Gotta Have It, Tuca and Bertie and Chambers, the latter two of which aired only one season each.