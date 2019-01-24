Anne Hathaway Addresses Host-less Oscars: "Sometimes It's Better to Go With No Host"

During a series of rapid-fire games and questions with Matthew McConaughey on 'Watch What Happens Live,' the former Academy Awards co-host considered this year's ceremony.

In a promotional appearance for their upcoming indie drama Serenity, Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey appeared as guests on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday night to play games, dish on past roles and, in Hathaway's case, discuss this year's host-less Oscars ceremony.

Revealing one of his recent obsessions, Cohen at the top of the hour praised the emotional journey of McConaughey's films and dove right into the "Matthew McConaughey vault" — digging up gems from the actor's past.

The first photo that emerged was of McConaughey as the pre-teen winner of "Mr. Texas." He said that his mother led him to believe he won the award, though years later he zoomed in on the picture and realized that he was, in fact, runner-up.

Cohen then brought up McConaughey's first credited role in Unsolved Mysteries in 1992, followed by his audition tapes for Dazed and Confused and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Turning the attention onto Hathaway, Cohen showed a clip from The Princess Diaries and transitioned into reading sections from her personal "diaries." Hathaway was asked to fill in the blanks in a series of sentences. "Dear Diary, when I first met Julie Andrews...," Cohen began.

"I was worried I was going to puke on my shoes," Hathaway finished.

"One thing nobody knows about Meryl Streep?" Cohen asked.

"... is that she's a really good gift giver," Hathaway said. "One time she gave me a pencil case made out of leather and shaped like underwear."

Playing the game, Hathaway recalled that her last "diva moment" was when she said, "everything is about me." She admitted that she and her boyfriend recognized the "stupidy" of it.

Launching into another rapid-fire game, Cohen asked the actors to yell out whatever came to mind when he says the names of some people that Hathaway and McConaughey have both worked with.

For Sandra Bullock, Hathaway called her an "icon" and McConaughey said she could "run the country." He went on to call Timothee Chalamet "loose," Diane Lane "my first crush" and Matt Damon "a good impersonator."

On a serious note, Hathaway was asked what her opinion is on the Oscars potentially going "hostless" this year. "Sometimes it's better to go with no host than force something that's just not working," she replied, in reference to the time she co-hosted with James Franco in 2011.

In a question for McConaughey, a caller asked what his audition was like for Titanic. "It went really well, well enough that you go outside and call your agent..." he said, emphasizing that the audition was "great" despite not winning the role.

Asked about the possibility of a third installment of Princess Diaries, Hathaway said, "there is a script and I want to do it, Julie wants to do it, but not unless it's perfect."

As the show winded down, McConaughey revealed his "Mazel" of the day: "Isn't it nice when what we need is actually what we want, and what we want is actually what we need? It's that sweet spot."

Hathaway said that her "Jackhole" of the day is Los Angeles drivers — "they fall apart when it rains!"

And finally, describing their relationship in Serenity, Hathaway said it is "painful." McConaughey added, "my whole world is turned upside down, then she turns up like a ghost ... things are not what they seem."

The film is written and directed by Steven Knight, who has numerous writing credits in addition to directing the films Redemption and Locke.

Serenity releases on Jan. 25.