Annette Bening Describes 'Captain Marvel' Character as "God-like Entity"

Annette Bening opened up about her secretive Captain Marvel character when she visited The Late Show on Thursday, revealing she will be playing an alien artificial intelligence called the Supreme Intelligence.

Captain Marvel follows former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larsen) as she turns into one of the galaxy's strongest heroes and joins the elite Kree military team Starforce. After joining the alien military team, she returns to Earth as it is caught in the center of a galactic conflict between two alien worlds.

"I made this amazing movie, which was so much fun and I was literally flown in the middle of the night to a secret location to make this film," she teased about the secretive project.

Host Stephen Colbert asked Bening where the location was, though she said that she could not "divulge" that information. He tried to persuade her to share her secrets by promising that he "knows things" due to his status as a member of show business. Bening then asked if he knew who she played and he responded, "I can't even say whether I know that. You just broke the first rule of talking about Marvel movies."

"I play the Supreme Intelligence, who is a God-like entity. The leader of the Kree people," she revealed. "The artificial intelligence, which consists of the great intellects of the Kree people for the last million years."

The artificial intelligence appeared in 1967's Fantastic Four No. 65 and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Bening said that there's even more to her character, though she "can't say it."

The actor added that she had "basic knowledge" about the Marvel Universe before she was cast in the film.

"When I read the script, I did find it slightly confusing," she said. "However, I took into my confidence and the confidence of the entire Disney Corporation, two of my kids, who I then told the story to and asked them to please explain to me what the hell was going on, which they then did."

She continued, "Once the movie comes out, it will be clear why it was somewhat confusing."

Colbert asked if some of the plot lines were so secretive that even she didn't know about them, though she said that nothing was kept from her. "My children were actually able to divulge everything to me," she said.

Bening then introduced a clip from the film. In the scene, Bening's character met with Carol Danvers before she became Captain Marvel to prepare her as she went into battle.

When the clip concluded, Colbert asked what it was like for Bening to go from working on a small-scale project like The Seagull to one of the "most profitable series of all time."

Bening said that really enjoyed working on the Marvel film. "Every moment for me was such a complete joy and I literally did go in the middle of the night on a plane to a secret location," she said. "And the people are all so good at what they do and there's this giant machine and you're just like put into the middle of it and it was really fun for me."

