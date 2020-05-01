Annie Weisman Signs Overall Deal With Apple

The 'Almost Family' and 'Desperate Housewives' veteran is the creator of the streamer's upcoming dramedy 'Phyiscal.'

Apple is formalizing its relationship with writer and producer Annie Weisman.

Weisman, the creator and showrunner of the streamer's upcoming dramedy Physical, has signed a multi-year overall deal with the tech giant to develop projects for its TV+ streaming platform. She's moving to Apple after previously being under an overall deal at Universal TV.

Her last show under the former deal was Fox's Almost Family, which the network canceled after a single season. Weisman's credits also include Desperate Housewives, Hulu's The Path, ABC's Suburgatory and NBC's About a Boy.

Physical, starring Rose Byrne, is a dramedy set in 1980s Southern California. Byrne plays a woman struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics. The show continues Weisman's penchant for exploring the darkly funny, often surprising inner lives of women through her work, which also includes the plays Be Aggressive, Hold Please and Surf Report.

Weisman is serving as showrunner on Physical and executive producing with Alex Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Byrne. Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between ITV Studios and Adelstein, is producing.

Weisman is repped by attorney Kevin Kelly of Gendler & Kelly. She joins a roster of producers with overall deals at Apple that also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sharon Horgan, Jason Katims, Jon M. Chu, Alfonso Cuarón, Justin Lin, Little America showrunner Lee Eisenberg, Oprah Winfrey and The Morning Show's Kerry Ehrin, as well as A24 and Imagine Documentaries.