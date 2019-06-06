Ansel Elgort to Star in Crime Thriller 'Tokyo Vice' for WarnerMedia

Ansel Elgort is doing his first series.

The actor, who starred in Baby Driver and is shooting Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, will star in Tokyo Vice for WarnerMedia’s streaming service.

The project has a 10 episode straight-to-series pickup.

J.T. Rogers, the Tony Award-winning playwright behind Olso, is writing the series which will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the filmmaker behind drama Short Term 12 and Glass Castle. He is also due to direct Shang Chi for Marvel Studios.

John Lesher, Emily Gerson Saines and Elgort are serving as executive producers.

Vice is based on the non-fiction book by Jake Adelstein. The tome was, per WarnerMedia, Adelstein’s first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, detailing his daily descent into the neon soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing, and no one is truly what or who they seem.

Elgort will play Adelstein, the American journalist who embeds himself into the Tokyo Vice police squad to reveal corruption.