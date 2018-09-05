Anthony Jeselnik Inks Multiplatform Deal With Comedy Central

The comedian will star in and executive produce a new TV series and podcast with co-host Gregg Rosenthal.

Anthony Jeselnik is expanding his relationship with Comedy Central.

The comedian and former The Jeselnik Offensive star has inked a multi-platform development deal with the network. Under the deal, Jeselnik will star in and executive produce an untitled half-hour TV series and host an original weekly podcast, The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project, with co-host Gregg Rosenthal.

The podcast — which will center on Jeselnik and Rosenthal’s shared appreciation for all things professional football — will join Comedy Central’s Global Podcast Network lineup Tuesday, Sept. 11. (It will have a digital video component to be released on Comedy Central social platforms.) The deal also encompasses Jeselnik’s role as one of the season three judges for Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, which concluded its season last month.

“Anthony’s sardonic humor and critical eye are a big part of what makes him such an incredible comedian,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, executive vps and co-heads of talent and development at Comedy Central. “Those attributes are also why he’s a perfect fit for the host’s chair in his own series, the Roast Battle judge’s chair, and the podcast booth.”

“Sometimes the best move is a lateral move!” added Jeselnik. His half-hour series will use Comedy Central’s library of stand-up as a springboard for conversation with well-known comics. The series’ initial run will consist of six episodes.