Anthony Jeselnik Snags Comedy Central Talk Show

The weekly show grows out of a multiplatform deal between the comedian and cable network.

Anthony Jeselnik is getting into the talk-show business with Comedy Central.

The Viacom-owned cable network has ordered six episodes of Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik, a weekly interview series in which Jeselnik sits down with a friend from the comedy world. The show is set to premiere Sept. 6.

The series grows out of a multiplatform deal Jeselnik signed with Comedy Central in 2018, which included the early plans for Good Talk. His is one of several deals the cabler has signed with comics in the past year; others in the network fold include Jim Jefferies, Chris Distefano, Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. and Bill Burr. Comedy Central also recently launched its own studio with overall deals for several key creators.

Good Talk will find Jeselnik swapping his trademark acerbic style for tongue-in-cheek interviews with fellow comics about their careers, influences and "what it's like to live in his massive shadow." The half-hour conversations will center on stand-up, bits and stories and also include "unconventional" studio segments.

Guests for the initial run are David Spade — whose daily late-night series Lights Out debuts in July — Kristen Schaal, Kumail Nanjiani, Natasha Leggero, Nick Kroll and Tig Notaro.

Christie Smith and Meaghan Rady are the executive producers of Good Talk, with Rady serving as showrunner.