Anya Taylor-Joy to Star in Netflix Limited Series From 'Godless' Creator

Rising star Anya Taylor-Joy will play the lead in a Netflix limited series from Godless creator Scott Frank.

The Glass and Split breakout will star in The Queen's Gambit, which follows the life of an orphan chess prodigy in the Cold War era. The six-episode series is based on a novel of the same name by Walter Tevis.

The drama will follow Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy) from age 8 to 22 as she struggles with addiction and goes on a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world.

Frank earned Emmy nominations for writing and directing Godless for Netflix and as an executive producer shared in the show's nod for best limited series. As he did on that series, he will serve as writer, director and executive producer of The Queen's Gambit. William Horberg (The Talented Mr. Ripley) and co-writer Allan Scott (Don't Look Now) also executive produce.

The series joins an already busy slate of projects for Taylor-Joy, including feature films Last Night in Soho and Emma — a new adaptation of the Jane Austen novel — and Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, where she's part of a star-studded voice cast. She is repped by CAA, Troika and Felker Toczek.

The Queen's Gambit is the newest addition to Netflix's ever-growing list of original projects. Other recent pickups by the streaming giant include a Babysitter's Club reboot; drama Firefly Lane, based on the Kristin Hannah novel; Hollywood, the first series from Ryan Murphy under his huge deal with the company; and bilingual dramedy Gente-fied from America Ferrera.