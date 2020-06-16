Apple Boards Israeli Espionage Thriller 'Tehran'

Apple is adding an Israeli espionage thriller to its roster.

The tech giant/streamer has boarded drama series Tehran, from Fauda writer Moshe Zonder. Apple TV+ will serve as a co-producer on the series from Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11. As part of the deal, Apple will serve as the exclusive streaming home to the series in all territories.

Tehran revolves around a Mossad agent who goes undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub (Homeland); Navid Negahban (Homeland); Shervin Alebani; Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy star in the drama, which was created by Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn.

The series joins a roster of international Apple scripted originals that includes Masters of the Air, Slow Horses, Shantaram, Pachinko and Suspicion, with the latter based on Israeli series False Flag.

U.S. networks and streamers have increasingly picked up international dramas that have already been produced. With production already in the can and no clear path back to filming amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, international acquisitions are considered a cost efficient way to keep the lights on with originals.